This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
