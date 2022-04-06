For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
