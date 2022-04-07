 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

