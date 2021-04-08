Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.