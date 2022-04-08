 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

