Florence's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% …
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared fo…
For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …