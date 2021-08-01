Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
