 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert