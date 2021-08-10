This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101.29. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
