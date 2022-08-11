For the drive home in Florence: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
