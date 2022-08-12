This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …