Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

