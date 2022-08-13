 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert