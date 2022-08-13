Florence's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …