Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
