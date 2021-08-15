Florence's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
