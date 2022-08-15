This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
