Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Flore…