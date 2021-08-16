 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

