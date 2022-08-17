Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.