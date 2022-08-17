 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

