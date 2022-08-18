 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

