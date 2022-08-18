For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
