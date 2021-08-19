Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. L…
Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Flore…