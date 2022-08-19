This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is fore…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can e…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SE…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We…