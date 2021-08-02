Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
