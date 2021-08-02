 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert