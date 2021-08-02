Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.