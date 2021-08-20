For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. L…