Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.