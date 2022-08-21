Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.