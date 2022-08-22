This evening in Florence: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Models are…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is fore…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Pla…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can e…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We…