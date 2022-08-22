Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.