This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is fore…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Pla…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% ch…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can e…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We…