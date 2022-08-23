 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

