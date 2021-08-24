Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.