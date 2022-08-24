Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
