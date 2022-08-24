Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.