Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.84. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast b…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. …
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…