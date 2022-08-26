For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Pla…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 69-degree low is fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is…