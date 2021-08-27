Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.98. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.