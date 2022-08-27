 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

