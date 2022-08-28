For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…