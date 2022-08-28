Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.