Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97.1. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
