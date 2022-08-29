Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
