Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Rain likely. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

