For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
