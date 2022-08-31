This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
