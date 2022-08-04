Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.