Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…