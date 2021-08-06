For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
