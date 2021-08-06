 Skip to main content
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

