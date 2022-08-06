For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.