Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
