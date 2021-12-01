For the drive home in Florence: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
