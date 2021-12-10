 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

