Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.