This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
