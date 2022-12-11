 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

