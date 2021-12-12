 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

