Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.