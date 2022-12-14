This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
