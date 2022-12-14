 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert