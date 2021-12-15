Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
