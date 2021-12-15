 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

