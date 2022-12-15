 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

